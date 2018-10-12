Ryman Auditorium

Info: 116 5th Av. N., Nashville; 1-615-889-3060, ryman.com. Self-guided tours cost $21.95 for adults. Guided tours cost $31.95 for adults.

WHERE TO STAY

Noelle: This ultra-trendy downtown hotel occupies a 1929 building. Three bars, one restaurant. Doubles from $629 a night (1-615-649-5000, noelle-nashville.com).

Bobby Hotel: Eclectic spot has a lobby chandelier with tailfins and hubcaps and a reconditioned 1956 Scenicruiser bus on its rooftop. Doubles from $350 a night (1-615-782-7100, bobbyhotel.com).

WHERE TO EAT

Biscuit Love Gulch: Try the $4 Chronic Bacon — thick, sweet and spicy (biscuitlove.com).

Merchants: Stately restaurant in an 1892 building. Its downstairs bistro gets busy but delivers solid food. There's a fancier menu in the dining room upstairs. Southern cuisine. (1-615-254-1892, merchants­restaurant.com).

Emmy Squared Pizza: Tasty pizza in fancy flavors (1-615-248-2662, lat.ms/emmysquared).