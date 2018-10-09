Less than two weeks ago, Joe Mauer patted his heart dozens of times and did a poor job of fighting back tears as he received ovation after ovation in what might have been (could have been? was?) the final game of his career.

As he contemplates ending a 15-year career, we’re all left contemplating something else: If Mauer does retire, who in the heck is going to play first base for the Twins next season? It’s a question the Twins have not had to consider often.

Doug Mientkiewicz, the defensive whiz, arrived in 1999, sharing the job with Ron Coomer. Mientkiewicz was demoted in 2000 but came back up 2001 and held the position until he was traded to Boston in 2004, paving the way for Justin Morneau. The power-hitting MVP manned first base until he was traded to Pittsburgh in 2013. Chris Colabello, Chris Parmelee and friends filled in at first base the rest of that season. Then, after suffering a concussion that year, Mauer moved from catcher to first base in 2014.

Morneau was limited to 150 games between 2010 and 2011 because of a concussion, and there was a stretch in 2012 when the Twins gave Parmelee a shot to stick at first. For the most part, the Twins have used three players at that position over the past 20 seasons.

But Mauer might (will?) hang them up, and Logan Morrison’s option likely won’t be picked up, creating an opening. I know what you’re thinking, Kennys Vargas finally gets his chance! OK, maybe I don’t know what you’re thinking.

Will the Twin just put Miguel Sano there? Sano who, over the weekend, accidentally backed his unlicensed truck into a police officer in the Dominican Republic and broke the officer’s leg, committed eight errors in 53 starts at third base last season. However, if Sano comes to camp in better shape, why not leave him at third? He’s shown good reflexes there and has a top shelf arm. And it’s possible that his defense will improve if he’s a little lighter.

Sano might be needed at third if the Twins decide that Tyler Austin, whom they received in the Lance Lynn trade with the Yankees, is ready to handle first base. Austin smashed 17 homers in 69 games between the Twins and Yankees. He batted .236 with nine homers and 24 RBI in 35 games with the Twins.

The question with Austin is if can hit enough to justify the huge strikeout totals he’ll likely have. Austin fanned 35 percent of the time, compared to Sano’s 38.5 percent.





