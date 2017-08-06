The man fatally shot late at night over the weekend on West Broadway in Minneapolis was identified Sunday as Shane Webb.

Family and friends of the 25-year-old planned to gather Sunday afternoon at the location where Webb was killed about 3 a.m. Saturday, according to Pastor Harding Smith, founder and head of the Spiritual Church of God in Robbinsdale.

Smith, who can often be found on the streets of north Minneapolis demanding an end to gun violence, said other clergy and community leaders were expected to attend in connection with the city’s 21st homicide of the year.

No arrests have been made as of Sunday afternoon in the shooting, which also left a woman wounded and hospitalized at Hennepin County Medical Center, police said. She was expected to survive.

The shooting occurred in a parking lot behind Hook Fish & Chicken and Cookie Cart — an area with a troubled history. In July 2016, gunfire erupted during a large gathering there, killing a 24-year-old man and wounding two others. A memorial still marks the spot of the man’s death in that surface lot.

A similar party was in swing Saturday morning when shots rang out. A bullet pierced the mobile police camera stationed in the lot.