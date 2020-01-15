Authorities have identified the woman who was fatally run over by a car late last week near a well-traveled intersection in south Minneapolis.
Maria Alvarado, 54, of Minneapolis, was struck about 6:25 a.m. Friday near W. Lake Street and Pleasant Avenues S. and died the following Sunday at HCMC from her injuries, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said. There is no indication that he was impaired at the time of the crash, police added.
