Authorities have identified the Twin Cities motorcyclists who collided in western Wisconsin while riding with a group, leaving one dead and the other seriously injured.

David A. Nelson, 50, of Brooklyn Center, was pronounced dead at the scene from the crash early Saturday afternoon in New Haven Township, the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday. Hospitalized in nearby Menomonie with serious injuries was Carol A. Kukacka, 53, also of Brooklyn Center.

The group was heading east on State Road 64 and about to turn south on County Road Q, when Nelson struck Kukacka from behind, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Both riders were thrown from their motorcycles. Neither was wearing a helmet, the Sheriff’s Office said.