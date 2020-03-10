A son and a neighbor have identified the man who was shot to death in a northern Minnesota lakeside home by a suspect who was then killed by a sheriff’s deputy.

Maynard L. Anderson, 72, was killed early Sunday afternoon in his home along Pine Mountain Lake in Backus, said son Daniel Anderson.

Maynard Anderson’s wife, 70-year-old Carol, hid in a closet during the encounter and called 911, the son said.

The gunman was shot after he exited the home on Point Road and approached a Cass County sheriff’s deputy, according to Sheriff Tom Burch.

Neighbor Bill Bohnen said he saw the gunman, 57-year-old Keith P. Haux, two days earlier on his deck and pointing a rifle at the Andersons’ home.

“Then he pulled it down and went back in,” Bohnen said.

Bohnen said he told Maynard Anderson about what he saw, and “Maynard said Keith’s been kind of goofy lately” while coping with no longer having a driver’s license and being out of work.

Haux would borrow tools from the Andersons, Bohnen continued, and Carol “gave him a ride because he didn’t have a license. Carol was worried all the while. He was getting stranger all along.”

Word of an intruder and gunfire came to the Sheriff’s Office shortly after 1:30 p.m., when Carol Anderson called from inside the closet.

“Deputies responded to the area and were encountered on a residential street by an armed adult male,” a statement from Burch read. “The male approached deputies with a firearm and was fatally shot by a deputy.”

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating the encounter along with the Sheriff’s Office.

There is both body camera and squad video that will be reviewed to determine what they may have captured of the encounter, said Doug Neville, speaking on behalf of the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

The identities of the two deputies involved will be released after initial interviews with investigators are completed. They will be on standard paid administrative leave as the BCA investigates.