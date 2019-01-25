Big Ten conference ice sizes
200 x 100
Minnesota’s 3M at Mariucci Arena
200 x 97
Wisconsin’s Kohl Center
200 x 95
Notre Dame’s Compton Family Ice Arena
200 x 85
Michigan’s Yost Ice Arena
Michigan State’s Munn Ice Arena
Ohio State’s Value City Arena
Penn State’s Pegula Ice Arena
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Souhan: Why I quit voting for baseball's Hall of Fame
If you are a member of the Baseball Writers Association of America for 10 years, you become eligible to vote for the Hall of Fame. But why would anyone want this thankless job?
Wolves
Who are those guys? Injuries force Wolves deep into bench, beat Lakers by 15
Reserves Josh Okogie played 40 minutes and Jerryd Bayless played 30. Luol Deng played a key role in the second half and undrafted rookie Jerred Terrell added 10 points.
Sports
Field hockey aims for combined Korea in Olympic qualifying
The governing body of field hockey says it is working with South Korea and North Korea to combine teams and try to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Sports
Chepngetich wins Dubai Marathon in 3rd fastest women's time
Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya ran the third fastest time for a woman in winning the Dubai Marathon on Friday.
Sports
The Latest: A pep talk from son helps Djokovic in Australia
The Latest at the Australian Open on Friday (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.