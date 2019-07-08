Nike's ad after the United States defeated the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday for its fourth World Cup title went well beyond celebrating a soccer triumph.
"Women will conquer more than just the soccer field and break every single glass ceiling," was among the lines that stood out, as Nike celebrated a team that has tackled equal pay, equal rights and other off-the-field issues during its championship run.
Here's the ad:
