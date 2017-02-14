Laurie Harms lay on the cold concrete and couldn’t move. The sun was just rising about 7:30 a.m. on a cold winter morning and help was out of reach at the end of her driveway.

A few cars and kids walking to school passed by but they couldn’t see her dressed in a black coat, hidden behind the garbage can that she planned to wheel up to her house when she slipped on a patch of ice.

“I screamed. I cried. I knew something bad had happened,” said Harms, 58, who works as a scrub nurse at Hennepin County Medical Center.

Harms fell hard on her hip. If she didn’t get help, hypothermia would set in over time and the damage to her leg likely would worsen.

She tried to scoot along the pavement, hoping to reach her car that she was warming up and her cellphone to call for help. She barely moved a couple of inches.

She cried out again and again in search of help.

Eleven-year-old Colby Hansen heard the screams as he walked to school.

“I didn’t know if I should trust it or not,” he said. “My parents always told me to beware of strangers.”

But following the sound, he eventually saw a woman on the ground, waving her arms.

On Tuesday, Harms, in a wheelchair after a shattered bone was replaced with an artificial hip, joined dozens of others at Fridley Middle School to surprise Colby with certificates and applause.

“I believe he saved my life,” said Harms.

If Colby hadn’t come along, she would have likely laid on the ground for eight hours until students from the school about two blocks away would pass by again.

Harms said Colby called 911, giving them directions and answering the emergency dispatcher’s questions.

An older boy, who hasn’t yet been identified, also stopped to help.

Harms had him turn off her car and retrieve a blanket and her purse that she used as a pillow.

The sirens of emergency vehicles signaled help was on its way and Harms told both boys they could leave. “I didn’t want them to be late for school,” she said.

Instead, both boys stayed.

“I didn’t want her to be alone,” Colby said minutes after school Principal Matthew Boucher, Fridley police school liaison officer Mark Mickelson and Harms took turns lauding him for making a difference while family, students and teachers stood by proudly.

Boucher said he only learned of Colby’s act of kindness after Harms called last week after she got out of the hospital.

“There was a note on my desk that someone wanted to talk to me about something a student did,” he said.

He was prepared for bad news. Those are the kind of calls principals usually get.

Instead, he learned about one of his sixth grade students taking the time to stop and be present to help a person in need.

“This is the type of person you want in your community,” Mickelson said before an unsuspecting Colby was called to report to the principal. “There’s a lot of bad stuff in the news that we talk about and dwell on. ... We have a [11] year old who did the right thing so let’s celebrate.”

Colby stood by, smiling and somewhat overwhelmed by the attention, as family and school photographers snapped photos.

“The fact that a bunch of people want to shake my hand,” he said, “makes me feel better than I’ve ever felt before.”