The Interstate 694 headache is almost over.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced Friday that a 5-mile segment of I-694 in Oakdale will reopen Saturday after being closed to traffic for nearly a week after a water main burst created a sinkhole.

On Sunday, a 12-inch pipe sprung a leak and several million gallons of water washed out the ground underneath the southbound lanes of I-694 near the 15th Street overpass, prompting the freeway’s closure.

Crews have worked nearly around the clock to make repairs, which included removing the 53-year-old pipe, installing and connecting the new one and repairing the roadway, officials said.

“Final repairs will wrap up late tonight or early Saturday. MnDOT crews will then remove barriers and open the road later Saturday morning,” MnDOT said on Twitter Friday afternoon.