Edward Phipps has a 2015 Ford Fusion sitting in his Minneapolis driveway.

HyreCar has Twin Cities drivers who need a set of wheels so they can work for Uber, Lyft or another ride-sharing company. Starting Tuesday, the California-based company will put them in touch.

Call it the Airbnb of the ride-sharing business.

In yet another innovation in the ever-evolving and expanding car-sharing industry, this service matches wannabe chauffeurs with people willing to rent out their private vehicles by the day, week or month.

With its foray into Minnesota, HyreCar now operates in 35 states. The company also begins service in Iowa and Hawaii on Tuesday.

“It’s a great way to make extra cash,” Phipps said, stoked about the prospect of making $250 to $300 a week. “If you like to meet people, this is a great opportunity.”

Company officials say car owners can make up to $11,000 a year worry- and hassle-free, as secure transactions take place on an online marketplace.

“You don’t have to conduct a Craigslist back alley-type deal,” said Nate Ryan, HyreCar’s vice president of marketing.

It fact, the peer-to-peer car rental service got its start when one of its founders tried using Craigslist to rent out an idle vehicle. That venture failed because, without insurance in the driver’s name, the renter could not drive for Uber.

With HyreCar, that obstacle is eliminated. On all rentals, the company provides insurance to cover both parties. That includes $100,000 in liability insurance and $25,000 property damage with a $2,500 deductible, Ryan said.

Owners such as Phipps list their vehicle for rent and set the price users will pay, generally from $20 to $40 a day. They upload a photo and description of the vehicle and its features, including its make, model, year and mileage. Listings also must include copies of vehicle registration and an Uber/Lyft inspection document showing the vehicle is in safe working order and conforms to the ride-sharing company’s vehicle requirements.

For example, Uber requires drivers to have four-door vehicles that are less than 10 years old (or with fewer than 150,000 miles for vehicles between 11 and 15 years old). Vehicles must be in “good condition with no cosmetic damage” and have no commercial branding. Lyft says vehicles must be no older than 12 years.

To use HyreCar, would-be drivers have to be 21 or older and hold a valid driver’s license. They put in an application for their desired vehicle. Once an owner accepts, the potential renter receives electronic copies of the approved documents to put in their Uber or Lyft accounts and arrange a meeting to accept the keys. HyreCar runs a background check on the renter before they take possession of the vehicle, said marketing manager Reese Moulton.

There’s no required minimum or maximum rental period, so both sides have maximum efficiency, he added.

“Our mission is to employ as many entrepreneurs as possible,” Ryan said.

Vehicle owners earn passive income by renting their cars. Renters make money from fees they earn by driving from Uber or Lyft, minus expenses for gas and commission. HyreCar takes 15 percent of the agreed-upon rental price between owner and user.

Phipps has rented out vehicles in the past through Turo, formerly known as Relay Rides, and said it was a good experience. That service primarily is targeted toward leisure travelers or those who need car for only a short time. HyreCar allows drivers to rent cars for long periods of time.

“Am I nervous? Not at all,” he said. “I made some money off my extra car. Young people are not going to rent from Avis. They are going to rent from new sites like this.”