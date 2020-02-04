This is the last week to satisfy middle of the night runs to Hy-Vee.

Starting Monday, the supermarket chain with 11 large format stores in the Twin Cities will no longer be open 24 hours. New hours will be from 5 a.m. to midnight at the 11 Twin Cities locations. Hours at the Lakeville Fast n Fresh will remain at 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

No Hy-Vee stores across the eight state region will be open 24 hours after Sunday.

Previously, only the Robbinsdale store had shorter hours, which changed last year.

“We have changed our hours to reallocate several team members to be available to assist customers during busier shopping times each day,” said Hy-Vee spokeswoman Christina Gayman.

Although both Cub and Walmart still have Twin Cities locations open 24 hours, overall numbers continue to decline locally and nationally for 24-hour supermarkets, discount stores and pharmacies. Analysts cite a number a reasons including fewer customers in the early morning, online ordering and delivery, and an increase in shoplifting.

“It’s also about the rising minimum wage and saving dollars,” said Phil Lempert, who is behind the Supermarket Guru column and website, of the national trend.

Cub and Walmart stores still remain a reliable source for early morning runs. More than 25 Cub stores in the metro are always open as are nearly a dozen Walmart stores or supercenters.