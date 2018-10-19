Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling five meat products and one potato item due to possible contamination with Salmonella and Listeria.

The fresh, not frozen, products include Hy-Vee bacon-wrapped cowgirl chicken grillers (8 oz. each), Hy-Vee Cowgirl chicken griller patty (6 oz.), Hy-Vee gourmet steakhouse mushroom & Swiss burger (6 oz.) Hy-Vee ground beef sliders mushroom & Swiss (2 oz. or 12 count 30 oz.) and Hy-Vee Fire-roasted tomato, spinach, mozzaella twice baked potato (5 oz.). All are sold in the refrigerated meat section or behind the meat counter.

No illnesses have been reported to date, according to Hy-Vee.

The potential for contamination stems from caramelized mushrooms and fire-roasted tomatoes from McCain Foods, a Hy-Vee supplier. Healthy people affected by Salmonella experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. It can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or the elderly.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people with symptoms including high fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, diarrhea and abdominal pain. It can cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

The affected products have a “best if used by” date of Oct. 22 or earlier.

Consumers can call 1-800-772-4098 with questions.