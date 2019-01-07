Hy-Vee Inc. voluntarily recalled cheesecakes due to the potential of salmonella contamination.

No illnesses had been reported as of Friday when the supplier notified Hy-Vee of the contamination. The cakes, which were pulled from store shelves, included 8 oz. and 32 oz. sizes in 32 varieties, such as cherry, Oreo, pumpkin fluff, strawberry, mint, turtle, flag, lemon, chocolate, sea salted caramel and s'mores.

The products had "best if used by" dates from Dec. 6, 2018 to Jan. 11, 2019 and were distributed to 117 grocery stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri and Illinois. The cheesecakes are labeled as a Hy-Vee product and come in a plastic container with a plastic lid.

The cheesecake supplier, Diamond Crystal Brands, has plants in Iowa, Georgia and California. Formerly owned by Hormel, Diamond Crystal was sold to Peak Rock Capital in Texas in 2016.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes deadly infections in young children, frail and elderly people or ones with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting ad abdominal pain, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 1 million Americans become ill from salmonella each year.