Hy-Vee announced Wednesday that it discovered a possible data breach at its payment processing systems at some Hy-Vee fuel pumps, drive-through coffee shops, and restaurants, including Market Grilles, Market Grill Expresses and Hy-Vee-owned Wahlburgers.

Hy-Vee reps said it's too early in the investigation to know how many consumers may be affected or the dates when the card data may have been breached. After discovering the unauthorized activity. the company notified federal law enforcement and payment card networks.

"We believe the actions we have taken have stopped the unauthorized activity on our payment systems," the company said in a statement

The point of sale systems used in Hy-Vee's gas stations, drive-through coffee shops and restaurants are different from the ones used in the main stores. Terminals used at grocery store checkout lanes, pharmacies, customer service counters, wine and spirits stores, floral departments, clinics, and other food service areas, including Aisles Online, are not included.

Customers are advised to check card activity for any unauthorized activity.

For more information, go to www.hy-vee.com/protectingourcustomers.