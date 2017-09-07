Six vehicles were involved in a fatal accident that closed a portion of Hwy. 169 in New Hope for several hours Wednesday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol said traffic was flowing northbound on Hwy. 169 near Rockford Road when a semitrailer truck traveling in the left lane struck a sedan from behind just before 5:30 p.m.

That collision caused a ripple effect that left at least one person dead.

The sedan was pushed into a second sedan, which rear-ended a minivan. The first sedan came to a rest in a ditch on the right side of the highway. Meanwhile, the second sedan and minivan came to a rest in the right lane.

The semi continued northbound in the left lane and rear-ended a third sedan, which in turn rear-ended a second minivan.

Those two vehicles came to a rest in the left lane, while the semi came to a stop on the left shoulder.

The highway was open again by 11 p.m.

Authorities plan to release more information, including the names of the people involved, Thursday morning.

Karen Zamora