Hutchinson plays a brand of football that's immune to the elements.

With the temperature dropping below freezing Friday, the top-ranked Tigers threw only three passes and wore down Fridley with their power running game and physical defense in a 52-14 victory in the Class 4A quarterfinals at Hopkins.

"This is our style when it's 90 [degrees], too," coach Andy Rostberg said. "We hand the ball off, run and play defense. The weather doesn't hurt us a bit when it's this cold out."

Led by Tyler Schiller's 194 yards, Hutchinson totaled 447 yards on the ground. He scored touchdowns on Hutchinson's first two drives before handing over the leading role to Hayden Jensen, who gained 152 yards.

Schiller gave Hutchinson (11-0) the lead for good with a 40-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter.

"The line was creating holes for me, and when I see it, I just put my head down and run right through it," said Schiller, who has 570 rushing yards in three postseason games.

Hutchinson closed the first half with two consecutive 12-play drives. Quarterback Russell Corrigan finished off both with short TD plunges to put Hutch up 30-7 at halftime.

Meanwhile, Fridley (10-1) struggled to move the ball through the air. Quarterback Kaleb Blaha scored his 40th and 41st touchdowns of the season, but he completed only nine of 19 passes for 55 yards. Fridley lost in the quarterfinals for the fourth time in five years.

"Our defense was around the ball. When they threw it, we had guys there," Rostberg said. "Sometimes you have to figure out how fast they are and figure out the right angles. After that first drive, we stymied them."

Hutchinson returns to the state semifinals for the first time since 2014. The program won back-to-back titles in 2012 and '13.

"Hutch football is a tradition. We're a small town, so football is something that brings us together," Schiller said. "It's humbling to be a part of that."

MATT STEICHEN