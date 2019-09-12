Two-time finalist Steve Hutchinson and four other players with Vikings connections are on the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 122-person preliminary list for the Class of 2020, the Hall announced today.

Hutchinson, a five-time first-team All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler, has been eligible for three years and is expected to make his third straight appearance in the final 15 modern-era players that will be discussed by the 48-member selection committee on the Saturday before Super Bowl LIV.

Other former Vikings on the preliminary list of nominees are center Matt Birk, running back Herschel Walker, quarterback Randall Cunningham and kicker Ryan Longwell.

Selectors will reduce the list to 25 in November and 15 in early January.