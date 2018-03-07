Lee and Tiffany Lakosky of the outdoor TV show “Crush” will join Pat and Nicole Reeve, hosts of “Driven” on the Outdoor Channel, and Melissa Bachman of TV’s “Winchester Deadly Passion” as headliners at the Outdoor News Deer and Turkey Classic this weekend, beginning Friday.

Set at Warner Coliseum on the State Fairgrounds, the classic also will feature how-to seminars featuring a variety of deer and turkey hunting experts, including Tony Peterson of Bowhunter magazine.

DNR Commissioner Tom Landwehr also will attend and will be available to answer questions about chronic wasting disease, among other topics.

Boone and Crockett and Pope and Young official scorers also will be on hand to measure deer racks brought to the classic by hunters. The biggest antlers scored during the event’s three days will win prizes awarded Sunday.

Adult admission is $12. Youth ages 10-to-15 are admitted for $5, and kids 9-and-younger are free. Hours are 1-9 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Muskie show in St. Paul

Also running this weekend, Friday through Sunday, is George’s Minnesota Muskie Expo.

Held at Gangelhoff Center on the campus of Concordia University in St. Paul, the expo annually attracts thousands of novice, expert and would-be muskie anglers.

Seminar speakers include Ryan McMahon, Mike Keyes and Gregg Thomas, as well as Luke Ronnestrand, Jim Saric, John Hoyer and Adam Glickman.

Equipment retailers and lure, rod and reel factory representatives will showcase the latest muskie gear and ways to use it. A special Kids Zone will be available where young anglers can make $25 worth of muskie tackle for free to take home.

Guides and resorts from muskie-fishing lakes in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Canada will feature near and far destinations for anglers to consider.

The show is named in honor of its founder and noted muskie angler and conservationist, George Wahl, who died in 2008 at age 65.

Hours are 2-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.

Daily admission is $10 for adults. A three-day pass is $17, and kids 12 and under are admitted free.

DENNIS ANDERSON