Authorities on Monday were searching for a hunter who has been reported missing in the Nemadji State Forest, the Pine County Sheriff’s Office said.

David Peltier, 59, was reported missing at 11:25 a.m. Sunday.

The search is focused on the forest, a 92,000-acre area in northeastern Pine and southeastern Carlton counties along the Minnesota-Wisconsin border.

The forest’s terrain varies from gently rolling upland with large swamps in the south to steep stream valleys and elongated swamps protruding into the forest in the northeast.

Anybody who sees him or had information about his whereabouts is asked to call Pine County Sheriff’s Office at 320-629-8380 or 911.