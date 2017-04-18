St. Paul police said Tuesday they are looking for multiple suspects behind the gunfire that erupted at an outdoor vigil Monday night for a man who was fatally shot hours earlier at that location.

The man, whose identity has yet to be released, was shot Monday near St. Albans Street and Fuller Avenue. No arrests have been made.

Family members of the victim gathered near the site of the shooting at 9:30 p.m. for a candlelight vigil.

As the crowd was dispersing after roughly 45 minutes, officers monitoring the gathering “heard several gunshots,” said police spokesman Steve Linders. No one was wounded.

Police approached several people in the area about the gunfire, but “many ... were uncooperative,” Linders said Tuesday. Others, however, “pointed out where the suspects had fled,” the spokesman added. There have been no arrests.

Chris Juhn, a photographer who was at the scene, said he saw someone in a hooded sweatshirt about half-block away shooting into the crowd of about 40 people. Juhn said he heard about 15 to 25 shots and “everybody ran.”