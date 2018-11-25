Authorities are trying to find a 40-year-old convicted murderer from northwestern Minnesota who was released from prison last year and put on supervised release.

Joshua C. Hendrickson, of Karlstad, has been wanted by the state Department of Corrections since Tuesday, according to the agency.

Hendrickson pleaded guilty in 1999 in Kittson County District Court to second-degree murder and first-degree assault and was sentenced for fatally stabbing Christopher J. Nelson, 22, also of Karlstad, and injuring Benjamin Larson, who was 20 at the time, of nearby of Strandquist.

The stabbings occurred in Halma during a house party.

Hendrickson was released in November 2017 from St. Cloud prison after just shy of 18 years.