People of all faiths, all ages, all races came to the Dar Al Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington on Tuesday night to show their support and denounce the destruction wrought from an explosive hurled into the imam’s office Saturday morning.

The community gathering came just days after the bombing, which has drawn international attention both because of the severity of the crime and the support that has erupted from all fronts.

“The Muslim community is gratified with the support from the faith community and elected officials,” Asad Zaman, executive director of the Muslim American Society of Minnesota, said Tuesday.

The FBI’s Minneapolis office tweeted Tuesday that “Special agent bomb technicians have collected the evidence and FBI laboratory specialists are analyzing the bomb components to identify the person who built the device used in the explosion.” The tweet included the hashtag #ourtoppriority.

Gov. Mark Dayton on Sunday called the bombing “an act of terrorism.”

No one was hurt in the explosion, which heavily damaged an imam’s office and sent smoke wafting through the large building. Windows in the office were shattered, either by the blast or by an object thrown through them.

The blast was reported at 5:05 a.m. Saturday as about a dozen people gathered in a room nearby for morning prayers and it jolted awake many residents of the neighborhood. The center’s members and neighbors expressed relief that there were no injuries, but also reacted with shock and dismay.

President Trump, meanwhile, has been silent on the bombing and that has drawn criticism in some corners.

“Silence on the part of public officials at the national level only serves to empower Islamophobes,” Ibrahim Hooper, a spokesman for the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said in a statement calling for Trump to condemn the attack.

Sebastian Gorka, a White House national security adviser interviewed Tuesday on MSNBC, said the president wants to wait to comment on the incident until he learns more about it.