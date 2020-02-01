One of Minnesota’s most prominent civil rights advocates will be laid to rest Saturday in the heart of the community he so staunchly fought for.

Hundreds are expected at Shiloh Temple International Ministries in north Minneapolis for the 11 a.m. funeral of longtime activist Ron Edwards, 81, who died last week. Edwards left an indelible mark on the North Side community that his family and friends say will never be forgotten.

For decades, he was revered in Minneapolis as a fiery civil rights advocate with a nose for injustice. Few escaped his scrutiny.

“You know that he was on a mission wherever he was at,” said Walter “Q-Bear” Banks, a host at Minneapolis’ KMOJ Radio. “He gave his all, and I really mean that in the sense of giving to a community.”

While president of the Minneapolis Urban League, Edwards led the effort to desegregate the all-white Minneapolis Fire Department in the 1970s. A federal judge appointed Edwards to head a civilian committee that oversaw the desegregation over the next three decades.

He was an unrelenting critic of police brutality but also a friend to many black officers, whom he backed in their fight to win acceptance in the department. In the 1980s, Edwards sued the Minneapolis Police Department over its minority hiring practices and led a charge demanding a Justice Department investigation into the controversial police shooting of a young black man, Sal Scott.

Ron Edwards in 2005 as a member of the Police Community Relations Council.

In his later years, Edwards was a journalist-advocate who wrote sharply critical columns in the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder and conducted a weekly radio show where he spoke on various topics in his trademark nasal drawl. He was full of inside information and frequently broke stories on his show before the mainstream media got wind of it.

“He fought for the people,” said Al Flowers, a Minneapolis civil rights activist. “If you were an institution or a political figure, you might not have anything good to say.”

Within the North Side community, Edwards was looked to as a larger-than-life leader. If someone phoned him for help, he was there. Whenever an incident unfolded, he was among the first on the scene. And when families could not get answers from police, Edwards did.

He mentored many young activists and played a key role in creating and preserving the community’s history.

“People are asking, ‘Who’s going to be the next Ron Edwards?’ ” said his son, Brian Jones.

Jones and his wife, Melissa, hope to answer that question. They plan to launch a foundation in Edwards’ name that will award scholarships to young activists from north Minneapolis. The foundation would also offer legal aid to those who cannot afford it.

“That’s how we want to keep his legacy alive, by helping people,” Jones said. “I want people to remember how strong and prevalent he was in the community.”

