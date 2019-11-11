Terry Katzman could brag about his early involvement in the careers of many of the Twin Cities’ biggest bands, including Hüsker Dü, the Replacements and the Suburbs. If you ran into him last week, though, the veteran sound engineer, record label operator, store owner and all-around music fanatic would have been more likely to talk up the newer groups he was helping.

A common thread between many artists who became part of the fabric of the music scene for four decades, Katzman died suddenly and unexpectedly Friday. He was 64. Cause of death is still unknown.

Friends said he was visiting his longtime pal Peter Jesperson in Los Angeles — no surprise, the two former Oar Folkjokeopus store clerks went record shopping — when he fell ill, went to lie down and died in bed before an ambulance could arrive.

Before becoming a dad of two sons, Ben and Nick, now college-aged, Katzman opened Garage D’Or Records on Nicollet Avenue south of downtown in 1985 and started a record label of the same name. More recently, he ran the store half of HiFi Hair & Records near Loring Park and was still issuing albums by young bands.

“It was always about boosterism with him, and never about Terry,” said Chris Osgood of pioneering punk band the Suicide Commandos.

The Commandos were among the first bands to benefit from their fellow Minnetonka High grad Katzman’s enthusiasm. He ran their fan club in the late-’70s and was again tapped to handle merchandising around their 2017 album “Time Bomb.”

Bob Mould of Hüsker Dü recently paid Katzman a visit at HiFi Records.

“He was one of these people in the music business who always led with his heart,” Osgood added. “And he was just great to be around, too, with a subtle sense of humor.”

Jon Clifford, owner of HiFi, said Katzman “led the rest of us by the nose” in discovering new bands.

“He always could recognize the good stuff. But he also knew that running a store wasn’t just about what he liked, and he was good at staying up on what everyone else liked, too.”

Katzman’s most high-profile music contributions were born out of his years running sound for Hüsker Dü and the Replacements in 1979 and the early-’80s, when he also recorded some of their earliest performances at Jay’s Longhorn Bar, 7th St. Entry and other random holes.

The 2017 Hüsker Dü box set, “Savage Young Dü” — from the trio’s earliest years — was built largely on tracks that Katzman had safe-gaurded for three decades among the trove of recordings in his basement in south Minneapolis.

“When Terry spilled the beans on how much he actually had, and how good a lot of it was, we got very excited,” said Ken Shipley, co-founder of the Numero Music Group, which put out the box set just weeks after singer/drummer Grant Hart died of cancer.

Hart’s widow Brigid McGough Hart called Katzman “a wonderful and genuine man” on Facebook and said Grant is probably showing Terry “around their new universe and having a long conversation that two old friends who haven’t seen each other in a few years would have.”

Katzman also toured with Hüsker Dü as a soundman off and on through the 1980s and ran the band’s in-house record label, Reflex Records, which also issued releases by the Minutemen, Man Sized Action and Rifle Sport in the early-’80s.

Another of Katzman’s tapes was also famously used as the opening montage of the Replacements’ 1982 EP “Stink.” He captured audio of cops busting up a house party over a bullhorn — “This is the Minneapolis Police! The party is over!” — with a young Dave Pirner allegedly yelling back a profanity.

Pirner’s Soul Asylum, Babes in Toyland, Baby Grant Johnson, Otto’s Chemical Lounge, the Bloodshot and Ultrasonics were some of the other bands over the years to list Katzman among their album liner notes for production, engineering or other technical support. He also co-produced Boston pop-rock stars the Lemonheads’ third album, “Lick.”

Over the past year, he produced and issued records by Lolo’s Ghost, Grande Machine and Cerveza Muscular — the latter two just now being released — and was starting to record tracks for Faith Boblett.

The weekly “Sunday Sermon” brunch gigs by James Loney’s group Lolo’s Ghost at Driftwood Char-Bar in south Minneapolis became an impromptu tribute to Katzman this Sunday, attended by his wife Penny Myers, youngest son Nick and many of his musical friends. Writer and musician Jim Walsh described how Katzman would show up week after week to record the shows.

“His enthusiasm never wavered,” Walsh marveled.

Katzman grew up on Lake Minnetonka with his late parents, Marileigh and Ben, and two older brothers. He attended St. Cloud State University and the University of Minnesota before going to work at Third Stone record store and then Oar Folk.

“If you were going to get hired at Oar Folk, 1976 was the right time, two months before the Sex Pistols single came out,” he recently told musician Paul Metsa on his “Wall of Power” TV and radio show,

Maggie Macpherson said she often turned to Katzman for advice or questions about bands when she became a talent booker at the Uptown Bar, and “he never failed to have his finger on what was going on.”

“He was a guy who got up in the morning and was very happy to go work behind a record store counter,” said Macpherson, who was also a close childhood friend of Katzman.

“He came from a really great, fun family of characters, and he stayed that way himself,” she said.

Memorial plans are not yet known. The family’s obituary asked for memorial donations to be made to the Diverse Emerging Music Organization (DEMO), She Rock She Rock or Animal Humane Society.