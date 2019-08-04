Q: A media outlet is doing a story on my business. How do I take advantage of the opportunity?

A: First, consider the media outlet. Does the target audience match the target of your marketing? If not, does the story being told resonate with your actual target?

Assuming the media audience aligns with your target customer, do everything you can to support the writer or editor to get the story told in alignment with your marketing messages. Keep in mind, though, that the media intend to tell stories for the readers, not for your firm. This means positioning your information about the business in alignment with the editor’s audience.

This may seem like a problematic task, but it becomes less so if you manage your expectations.

Let’s say your product boasts four key features, but the editor focuses on benefits from only two in the story. Avoid lobbying for coverage of the other benefits. Rather, embrace the benefits being covered to support the writer.

In order to communicate the other benefits of the product to the same audience, consider buying ads in the same issue or time frame that highlight the neglected features. You might also use the editor’s focus as a reminder to check your research on what those customers find valuable. You may realize the market has evolved.

In a case where the media audience doesn’t quite fit your target, still take the time to support the writer with story elements that align with real product value. When the story runs, use your firm’s social media presence and content curation on the firm’s website to highlight the coverage with the real target audience. The third-party credibility still holds — you simply need to make sure the key audiences beyond the outlet’s readership get to see it.

Finally, remember that media outlets do not work for your firm. Treating these professionals as if they owe the firm something will backfire. Helping journalists write the most accurate and compelling story for their audience — even if it doesn’t exactly hit all your hot buttons — generally leads to better coverage over time.

Be a resource, be professional and be gracious.

Mike Porter is the faculty director of the master’s programs in health care communication and health care innovation at the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business.