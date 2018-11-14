How you can help

Several organizations are collecting donations to help.

• American Red Cross: Donate at redcross.org.

• Salvation Army: Donate at westernusa.salvationarmy.org.

• United Way: Donate to a relief fund for victims at tinyurl.com/ycueelam or norcalunitedway.org.

• GoFundMe: The crowdfunding site has compiled a list of links to help victims at gofundme.com.