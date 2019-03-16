A crowdfunding page set up by Victim Support New Zealand for victims of the shootings had raised about $1.7 million from some 32,000 donors by Saturday evening. The charity has also collected another $55,500 on a second page it set up.

United for Christchurch Mosque Shootings: This Muslim crowdfunding page had raised nearly $1 million from about 22,000 donors as of Saturday evening.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, where 18 people were killed in a mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in October last year, invited donations to support the Muslim community of Christchurch after what it called a “senseless act of hate.”

The New Zealand-based politics and culture website Spinoff lists several more funds and events in aid of the shooting victims.