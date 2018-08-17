U’s go-to receiver
Tyler Johnson is the Gophers’ top wide receiver back from last season:
Rec. Yds TDs
Tyler Johnson 35 677 7
Phillip Howard 11 132 0
Demetrius Douglas 11 83 0
None of the other 11 wide receivers on the roster caught a pass in 2017; nine were redshirted, sitting out as transfers or were not yet Gophers.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Twins feast on Tigers pitchers in romp
They hit three homers and scored 15 runs in the first six innings.
Twins
Twins 15, Detroit 8
The Twins feasted on Tigers pitchers and thumped Detroit 15-8 at Target Field on Thursday night.
Twins
Profar starts triple play and homers, Rangers rally past LAA
Jurickson Profar started a triple play and homered to help the Texas Rangers rally from an early five-run deficit in an 8-6 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night.
Vikings
Steelers-Packers Stats
GB_T.Williams 25 interception return (Crosby kick), 14:47.GB_J.Graham 8 pass from A.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 11:53.Pit_Conner 26 run (Wile kick), 10:42.Pit_Smith-Schuster 4 pass from Rudolph (Wile kick),…
Vikings
Aaron Rodgers throws TD pass, Packers top Steelers 51-34
Aaron Rodgers needed just one drive to look at home in his first action at Lambeau Field in almost a year.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.