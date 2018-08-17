U’s go-to receiver

Tyler Johnson is the Gophers’ top wide receiver back from last season:

Rec. Yds TDs

Tyler Johnson 35 677 7

Phillip Howard 11 132 0

Demetrius Douglas 11 83 0

None of the other 11 wide receivers on the roster caught a pass in 2017; nine were redshirted, sitting out as transfers or were not yet Gophers.