Comcast in the Twin Cities has decided not to offer a free trial of MLB Network that's being offered to cable systems this month for the start of the baseball playoffs -- and that's frustrated some Twins fans who don't subscribe to the company's higher tiers of service that include the channel.

But there are legal and free ways that allow fans to watch the game at home, if Comcast doesn't reconsider.

You can subscribe to YouTube TV, which carries MLB Network. The cost is $50 per month but the service allows for a free seven-day trial. You just need to remember to cancel -- providing the move doesn't turn you into a cord-cutter.

The web-based services work on computers and mobile devices, and with the addition of Chromecast, you can copy what's on your screen to a television. Smart TVs may have YouTube TV or other services offering free trials to start subscriptions, which would eliminate the need for a Chromecast.

A free trial is also available through PlayStation Vue. The "Core Package" includes MLB Network and a free five-day trial. You don't need to own a PlayStation unit to subscribe.

MLB Network is not available on Hulu, and Sling offers a first-month discount but not a free trial.

Also, Friday's game is the only Twins game that will be shown on MLB Network. On Monday, the network will show Oakland's Game 3 in the other American League Divisional Series. Other games in the Twins-Yankees series with be on FS1.