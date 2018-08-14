Got a leaking shutoff valve at your sink or toilet? The repair can sometimes be a quick and easy process, thanks to SharkBite® fittings and other brands of push-fit fittings. SharkBite® isn't the only brand, but it's certainly the most well-known.

I made a video to show the process, assuming the water piping is copper, and the flexible supply line has already been disconnected. The process is almost identical for PEX and CPVC, but not galvanized steel pipes. Please check out the video below: https://youtu.be/GSdXAuZAO0g

If you're not into video, here are the steps:

1. Turn the water off at the main valve for the home.

2. Open a few faucets to drain water out of the lines.

3. Cut the water line just before the shut-off valve.

4. Ream and de-bur the cut pipe end.

5. Mark the pipe for the correct depth.

6. Push the new fitting into place.

7. Turn the water back on.

Author: Reuben Saltzman, Structure Tech Home Inspections