Haven't booked a spring break trip yet — even if all the recent shoveling means your body, or at least your arms, are swimsuit-ready? This could be a good thing, because Hopper, the smartphone app that tracks airline prices, has just released its Spring Break 2019 Index, which offers a few ways to save on your dash to the sun.

Good news: By analyzing historical pricing data, the company found that flight prices are down 2.4 percent his year compared with last year. According to Hopper, average round-trip spring break flights this year cost $355 for domestic destinations and $448 for international destinations. (I'm guessing that refers to Cancun and Puerta Vallarta, not necessarily Rome and London.)

How to reap that savings and find more? Begin with tracking prices, which you can do with the Hopper app or through Google flights, Kayak.com and many other websites.

Hopper revealed the destinations that its more than 30 million users are tracking for spring. Among the top picks are Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Honolulu and Cancun. These hot spots will have price fluctuations, even several per day, so keep a close eye on the tracking and buy when the price drops.

Consider flying on Tuesday, even if it means you may not get a full week in the sun. Domestically, flights on Tuesday save on average 19 percent over Friday flights, which are priced the highest. For international flights, Wednesdays are the cheapest.

I also peered into Kayak's 2019 Travel Hacker Guide to find well-priced locations. Its list of wallet-friendly trips for 2019 includes Fort Myers, Fla., which it says costs 45 percent less than other destinations and is family-friendly.

Another family-friendly spot on its list? Myrtle Beach, S.C., rings in at 54 percent cheaper than other destinations. But if you want heat, this sleeper of a destination might be better in summer.

