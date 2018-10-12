Charity Navigator (charitynavigator.org), which provides ratings of charities, has compiled a list of organizations delivering aid, including the American Red Cross, World Hope International and Matthew 25: Ministries.
The American Kidney Fund is helping with transportation expenses for dialysis treatment, replacing lost medications and assisting with temporary housing; kidneyfund.org.
AmeriCares deployed workers to Florida to deliver emergency medicines and supplies and to offer support to health clinics; americares.org.
GlobalGiving’s Hurricane Michael Relief Fund supports local organizations; globalgiving.org.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.