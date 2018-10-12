Charity Navigator (charity­navigator.org), which provides ratings of charities, has compiled a list of organizations delivering aid, including the American Red Cross, World Hope International and Matthew 25: Ministries.

The American Kidney Fund is helping with transportation expenses for dialysis treatment, replacing lost medications and assisting with temporary housing; kidneyfund.org.

AmeriCares deployed workers to Florida to deliver emergency medicines and supplies and to offer support to health clinics; americares.org.

GlobalGiving’s Hurricane Michael Relief Fund supports local organizations; globalgiving.org.