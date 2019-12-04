Today is National Cookie Day.

But we recommend that you celebrate this important American holiday tomorrow, Dec. 5. At the Star Tribune.

That’s because the Star Tribune’s 17th annual Holiday Cookie Contest will be published in Thursday’s Taste section. To celebrate, the newspaper is hosting its annual fun-filled cookie fest in the atrium at #StribHQ (aka the Star Tribune Building, 650 3rd Av. in downtown Minneapolis).

Get a free taste of all five of our 2019 winning cookies, and enjoy carols performed by singers from the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres.

The party starts at 11 a.m. and runs while supplies last (Not to worry: Rush City Bakery has baked a lot of cookies).

Be sure to cast your ballot in our People’s Choice award.

Lee Svitak Dean and Rick Nelson, authors of “The Great Minnesota Cookie Book,” will be signing copies of their cookbook, which features winning recipes from the contest’s first 15 years.

All you have to do is show up with an appetite and holiday cheer, along with donation to Second Harvest Heartland, either a nonperishable food item or cash, or both.

See you Thursday!