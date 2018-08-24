Apostle Islands Cruises: This company offers a variety of tours of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, departing from Bayfield. It also offers shuttles to Oak and Stockton islands, for campers (permit required) and hikers. I took its Evening Grand Tour, which covered 55 miles and lasted just over three hours; $46 for adults, $26 for ages 6-12 and $1 for ages 5 and under. Cruises run until the third weekend of October (apostleisland.com).

Apostle Islands Lighthouse Celebration: Special cruises from Aug. 28-Sept. 15 will stop at Raspberry, Michigan, Sand, Devils and Outer islands, each with a lighthouse (lighthouse­celebration.com).

More Apostles: For other ways to explore the national lakeshore, from kayak tours to sailing charters, go to nps.gov/apis. You'll also find information on how to obtain a permit for camping.