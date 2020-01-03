Texture is a key and often ignored element in home decor. From tactile materials to elements such as fabric, wood and metal, texture can greatly enhance nearly any space. Looking to perk up a tired space? Here are a variety of ways to add texture to your home:

1. Area rugs. From flat weaves to thickly knotted rugs and those with raised elements, adding an area rug to a space will instantly help a room feel warm and cozy, while also incorporating texture.

2. Faux fur. Faux fur is still popular and a way to add both texture and a cozy element to your home.

3. Wood. From furniture to decorative elements, such as trays, side tables and accents, wood is a wonderful way to add texture.

4. Metal. From brass to chrome and other finishes, metal is a way to add a sleek, smooth texture to a room, as well as color and a glam element.

5. Materials and fabrics. Whether it is the upholstery on a sofa, chair or toss pillow, fabric is a great way to add texture and tactile elements to a room. Try materials such as leather, wool, velvet or even certain cottons.

Two faux fur stools add texture to this bedroom.

Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is a TV host and interior design and home-staging expert.