here to help

Resources the Vikings say they provide:

NFL-assigned clinician who works with the team and has access to the league office and resources.

Second clinician who travels with the team occasionally and specializes in addiction and behavioral counseling. Players and their families have confidential access to him weekly.

• Certified mental performance consultant on site every week.

A player development department that provides off-the-field assistance to players and their families, including a separate program for rookies.

• Confidential phone-based and face-to-face counseling.

The team also has relationships with local psychologists and psychiatrists who can be utilized.