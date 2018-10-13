here to help
Resources the Vikings say they provide:
• NFL-assigned clinician who works with the team and has access to the league office and resources.
• Second clinician who travels with the team occasionally and specializes in addiction and behavioral counseling. Players and their families have confidential access to him weekly.
• Certified mental performance consultant on site every week.
• A player development department that provides off-the-field assistance to players and their families, including a separate program for rookies.
• Confidential phone-based and face-to-face counseling.
• The team also has relationships with local psychologists and psychiatrists who can be utilized.
