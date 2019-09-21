METRO TOP 10
As selected by staff writer Jim Paulsen
1. Lakeville North (4-0)
def. Burnsville, 55-19
2. Eden Prairie (4-0)
def. Shakopee, 14-6
3. St. Michael-Albertville (3-1)
lost to Wayzata, 28-18
4. Wayzata (4-0)
def. St. Michael-Albertville, 28-18
5. Mounds View (4-0)
def. Minnetonka, 17-16
6. Cretin-Derham Hall (4-0)
def. White Bear Lake, 28-13
7. Prior Lake (3-1)
def. Edina, 27-24
8. Farmington (3-1)
lost to Rosemount, 48-21
9. St. Thomas Academy
(Class 5A) (4-0)
def. Apple Valley, 28-0
10. SPA/Minnehaha/Blake (Class 4A) (4-0)
def. Providence Acad., 28-6
