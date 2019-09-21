METRO TOP 10

As selected by staff writer Jim Paulsen

1. Lakeville North (4-0)

def. Burnsville, 55-19

2. Eden Prairie (4-0)

def. Shakopee, 14-6

3. St. Michael-Albertville (3-1)

lost to Wayzata, 28-18

4. Wayzata (4-0)

def. St. Michael-Albertville, 28-18

5. Mounds View (4-0)

def. Minnetonka, 17-16

6. Cretin-Derham Hall (4-0)

def. White Bear Lake, 28-13

7. Prior Lake (3-1)

def. Edina, 27-24

8. Farmington (3-1)

lost to Rosemount, 48-21

9. St. Thomas Academy

(Class 5A) (4-0)

def. Apple Valley, 28-0

10. SPA/Minnehaha/Blake (Class 4A) (4-0)

def. Providence Acad., 28-6