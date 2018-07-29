How the Lynx fared

Maya Moore: The Team Parker starter was named the game’s MVP (see above).

Seimone Augustus: The eight-time All-Star played 18 minutes for Team Delle Donne. She scored 14 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, on 6-for-8 shooting (2-for-2 on threes).

Rebekkah Brunson: Played 17 minutes for Team Parker, scoring four points. She added five rebounds and an assist — a nice baseball pass to Candace Parker. More than once was matched up with Augustus.

Sylvia Fowles: The Team Delle Donne starter played 20 minutes, scoring two points on 1-for-4 shooting. She had six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a blocked shot.