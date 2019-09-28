The Constitution permits Congress to remove a president if enough lawmakers vote to say that the president committed “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.” Only three other presidents have been subjected to impeachment proceedings.

First In the House …

Investigation: Six House committees are investigating alleged impropriety by the president.

Subpoenas: The House on Friday subpoenaed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for documents, and one panel said it has scheduled five depositions.

Vote: If the Judiciary panel backs impeachment articles, the matter goes to the full House for a vote.

… Then In the Senate

Taking over: If the House votes to approve charges against Trump, the Senate would then hold a trial.

The rules: The Senate has developed its own rules for impeachments, including the appointment of senators to gather evidence and take testimony.

Final decision: A two-thirds majority vote is required to convict and remove a president.