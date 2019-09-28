India

India, which ranks third in greenhouse gas emissions, is set to exceed its pledge to supply 40% of its energy needs with non-fossil-fuel power by 2030. It implemented pro-solar policies, like mandating that utilities purchase solar energy.

Norway

Norway has committed to reducing its emissions 40% by 2030 and aims to reach “net zero” emissions by 2050. In March, electric cars alone made up almost 60% of new car sales. The government provides such incentives as waiving some taxes and providing electric-only parking lots.

United Kingdom

Its greenhouse gas emissions have fallen by more than 40% — to levels not seen since the turn of the 20th century. In 2008, the U.K. passed the Climate Change Act, a suite of policies from phasing out coal to strengthening efficiency standards. It also created a scientific commission to evaluate progress.

Gambia

Gambia has played almost no role in contributing to climate change. But it will suffer amid drought and rising sea levels. A 20-megawatt solar power facility will increase its electricity supply by 20%. The government also plans to restore large areas of forest, mangroves and savanna that will suck up carbon dioxide.

Switzerland

Switzerland’s emissions have been declining since the 1970s. It was an early adopter of a carbon tax. Most of that revenue — which totals $300 million — is returned to citizens, including to workers in industries that are negatively affected by climate policies.

Costa Rica

It has committed to reaching net zero emissions by the middle of the century. It gets 80% of its energy from hydropower and most of the rest from other renewables. It reversed the deforestation of the 1960s and ’70s, more than doubling its forest cover. It plans to promote sustainable building and implement a national compost strategy. It also has placed a moratorium on oil extraction until 2050.

Los Angeles Times