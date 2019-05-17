StarTribune

How popular is your name in Minnesota?

Each year, the U.S. Census Bureau releases data showing the popularity of first names throughout the country, state-by-state. And each year, the Star Tribune analyzes that data to determine which names are most popular in Minnesota, both currently and over time.

Enter a name into the search box to reveal how it's trended in Minnesota from the early 20th century to now.

Top Minnesota names

The most popular boys and girls names in 2018.
Trending Minnesota names

Names with the largest rate change between 2012 and 2018.
Result reflects the last year when the name's rate reached above zero.
Based on Social Security card applications and, as a result, may be an incomplete count.
Data includes years when five babies received a certain name, so no births on the chart could mean between 0 and 4.
Source: U.S. Census Bureau | Graphic by Jeff Hargarten, Star Tribune

Jeff Hargarten is a data journalist for the Star Tribune focusing on data-driven reporting and visualization. He has covered elections, technology, criminal justice, demographics and public health.

MaryJo Webster is the data editor for the Star Tribune. She teams up with reporters to analyze data for stories across a wide range of topics and beats. 

