Q: How does who we are affect how we lead?

A: Our self-awareness can affect how we lead. What we know about ourselves can be managed, but what we don’t can derail us.

Who we are means understanding our “self,” which includes such aspects as: our personas (how we choose to show up) and our shadows (less seen or known parts of our selves); characteristics of our personality; identities; biases; preferences and styles; hooks, triggers and vulnerabilities; fears, and our values. We learn about who we are through education; experiences; direct, trusted feedback; assessments; emotional development, and challenges in life.

Self-awareness includes understanding our whole self such as our most wonderful characteristics and our less desirable aspects, and our strengths, resources and capabilities. We try to use our best selves and strengths but can be tripped up by triggers that bring out negative emotions than can hold us back.

Who we are has been built over our lifetimes and influenced by many factors including family, identity groups, cultures, religious orientations and value systems. We have the power to behave in ways that we choose and not just habitually or as trained.

But self-awareness is not enough. We also have to develop our intentionality, ability to make behavioral choices and staying present in our leadership roles. What counts is what impacts we have, positively or negatively. In day-to-day activities, we have goals, desired outcomes, motivations and values we wish to exercise. Therefore, how we act on what we know is the rest of the equation.

Our actions are to:

• Understand the situations we face and deal with

• Interact with others

• Influence and make decisions

• Direct people’s behavior in desired directions

• Attract others to follow, join and contribute

• Be the leader people respect, value and commit to help

Our actions need to be driven by what we know about our whole selves, the intentions we create, how we choose and manage our behaviors for the common good of our systems and the people we affect.

David W. Jamieson is a professor of organization development and change at the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business.