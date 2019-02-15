When I'm 64 … or younger
Ages of some of the most high-profile coaches in pro and college sports in Minnesota:
Bruce Boudreau, Wild 64
Mike Zimmer, Vikings 62
Adrian Heath, United 58
Bob Motzko, U men’s hockey 57
Cheryl Reeve, Lynx 52
Brad Frost, U women’s hockey 45
P.J. Fleck, U football 38
Rocco Baldelli, Twins 37
Lindsay Whalen, U women’s basketball 36
Richard Pitino, U men’s basketball 36
Ryan Saunders*, Wolves 32
*- Interim
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Charles scores 22 to lead No. 7 Maryland past Nebraska 89-63
Maryland pounced on Nebraska at the outset, taking control with deft shooting and relentless defense.
Gophers
Cunningham leads Missouri over No. 5 Mississippi St 75-67
Sophie Cunningham scored 24 points, Amber Smith added 16 and Missouri upset No. 5 Mississippi State 75-67 on Thursday night.
Gophers
Wisconsin women beat MSU; snap 32-game skid vs. ranked teams
Marsha Howard scored 28 points and Kelly Karlis had her second double-double of the season to help Wisconsin beat No. 24 Michigan State 79-62 Thursday night for the Badgers' first win over a ranked opponent in six years.
Gophers
Wisconsin women beat MSU; snap 32-game skid vs. ranked teams
Marsha Howard scored 28 points and Kelly Karlis had her second double-double of the season to help Wisconsin beat No. 24 Michigan State 79-62 Thursday night for the Badgers' first win over a ranked opponent in six years.
Wolves
Pelicans lose Davis, beat Thunder 131-122
Julius Randle capped a 33-point, 11-rebound performance with three clutch baskets in the final minutes, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 131-122 on Thursday night despite losing All-Star Anthony Davis to a shoulder injury after the first half.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.