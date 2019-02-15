When I'm 64 … or younger

Ages of some of the most high-profile coaches in pro and college sports in Minnesota:

Bruce Boudreau, Wild 64

Mike Zimmer, Vikings 62

Adrian Heath, United 58

Bob Motzko, U men’s hockey 57

Cheryl Reeve, Lynx 52

Brad Frost, U women’s hockey 45

P.J. Fleck, U football 38

Rocco Baldelli, Twins 37

Lindsay Whalen, U women’s basketball 36

Richard Pitino, U men’s basketball 36

Ryan Saunders*, Wolves 32

*- Interim