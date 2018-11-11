How Minnesota's battleground districts shifted in the 2018 midterm

Minnesota was home to four of the most competitive congressional races in the country — key gateways to each party's path to control the U.S. House of Representatives.

Although Democrats took the House nationally, the bounty in Minnesota was split between Democrats and Republicans — with the GOP winning the First and Eighth Districts in greater Minnesota and the Democrats taking the Second and Third Districts in the Twin Cities suburbs.

An analysis of precinct-level voting data shows that suburban districts shifted sharply to the left since 2016 — nearly across the board — as the divide between urban and rural voters in greater Minnesota has continued to deepen.

Explore the shift in each of Minnesota's four most hotly contested districts below: