StarTribune

How Minnesota changed under Dayton's watch, in 58 charts

By Jeff Hargarten and Matt DeLongStar Tribune

As Mark Dayton nears the end of his tenure as governor, one thing is certain: A lot has happened across Minnesota in the past eight years. The job market recovered from a deep recession, but many Minnesotans continue to struggle. The cost of college tuition crept ever higher, while crime rates fell. The number of breweries exploded.

To be sure, the governor can’t take all the credit (or blame) for everything that happens in the state. But as a new administration prepares to take the reins, we dug into the data across a wide range of topics to examine the state of the state incoming Gov. Tim Walz is inheriting from his predecessor. Where possible, we included data from previous administrations to see the long term trends as well.

Click the title of a chart below to expand it. Percent changes are calculated from 2011 when Dayton took office to the most recent year of available data.

State and local expenditures

Minnesota state and local government expenditures (in billions of 2017 dollars) have steadily risen across administrations.

Ventura
Pawlenty
Dayton
• Ventura
• Pawlenty
• Dayton
• Recession
Great Recession
Source: U.S. Census Bureau | Graphic by Jeff Hargarten, Star Tribune
Government
Economics
Health care
Infrastructure
Population
Public Safety
K-12 Education
Higher education
Environment
Other
Return to top
Some data made available by Minnesota Compass.
Read our comment standards

StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.

  1. Keep it civil and stay on topic.
  2. No profanity, vulgarity, racial slurs or personal attacks.
  3. Comments with web links are not permitted.
  4. Comments that violate the above will be removed. Repeat violators may lose their commenting privileges on StarTribune.com.

Comments will be reviewed before being published.

© 2019 StarTribune. All rights reserved.