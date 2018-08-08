Be part of the story!
More From Business
National
GOP congressman from New York charged with insider trading
Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Collins of western New York state has been indicted on charges that he used inside information about a biotechnology company to make illicit stock trades.
National
Court: State can base e-school funding on participation data
Ohio had authority to calculate a giant online charter school's funding using student participation data rather than only enrollment, the state Supreme Court ruled Wednesday in the latest blow to the now-dismantled e-school.
Variety
New law may force small businesses to reveal data practices
A Rhode Island software company that sells primarily to businesses is nonetheless making sure it complies with a strict California law about consumers' privacy.
Business
Top executive sentenced in 'Made in USA' boots scheme
The top executive of a one-time leading manufacturer of boots for the U.S. military has been sentenced in a "Made in USA" scheme.
Variety
Settlement reached over methane leak at California complex
A tentative settlement has been reached in litigation stemming from a methane leak at a Los Angeles storage complex where a massive release of the gas forced thousands from their homes three years ago.
