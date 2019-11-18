COMEBACK KIDS

The Vikings trailed 20-0 at halftime before mounting the fourth-largest comeback in team history with four second-half touchdowns:

1 Kirk Cousins 10-yard pass to Irv Smith. A 44-yard pass from Cousins to Stefon Diggs was the key play in the opening drive of the half as the Vikings got within 20-7.

2 Dalvin Cook 3-yard run. Cook capped an 18-play, 75-yard drive that got the Vikings to 23-13 early in the fourth quarter, but a two-point conversion attempt failed.

3 Kirk Cousins 54-yard pass to Stefon Diggs. A third-and-2 play with no huddle caught the Broncos flat-footed as Diggs was wide open for the deep pass with 10:29 left, making the score 23-20.

4 Kirk Cousins 32-yard pass to Kyle Rudolph. A five-play drive was capped when Cousins rolled left and Rudolph sneaked behind the defense with 6:10 remaining to give the Vikings a 27-23 lead.