How Amy Klobuchar's campaign is doing, by the numbers

Since she declared her candidacy for president in February, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar has continued to survive amid a crowded Democratic field, qualifying most recently for tonight's debate. But as 2020 approaches, she remains stuck near the back of the pack, lagging behind the frontrunners in the polls, fundraising and other measures of enthusiasm. So far she has not yet qualified for the fifth Democratic debate in November. Here's a look at how her campaign has been doing so far, by the numbers:

National polling average

At 1.6 percent, Klobuchar's national polling average remains near the bottom of the pack, according to Real Clear Politics, a service that aggregates poll numbers. She is doing slightly better in Iowa and New Hampshire, polling at 2.3 and 2.7 percent, respectively.

1.6% tied for 8th place (out of 13)

Third-quarter fundraising

Klobuchar raised $4.8 million in the third quarter, according to her campaign — an increase from the $3.87 million she raised in the second quarter, but still far behind her leading rivals. By comparison, Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren each reported raising roughly $25 million in the most recent quarter, which runs from July through September.

$4.8 million ranked 8th place (out of 25)

Major political endorsements

Klobuchar has secured campaign endorsements from several high-profile Minnesota politicians, including Gov. Tim Walz, four members of Congress and former Vice President Walter Mondale. But she hasn't yet drawn prominent support from outside the state. According to the website FiveThirtyEight, which tracks major political endorsements, Klobuchar sits in the middle of the pack when counting endorsements from party leaders, governors, state officials, members of Congress and mayors of large cities.

12 ranked 6th place (out of 11)

Total debate speaking time

As the Democratic field has narrowed, Klobuchar has earned more speaking time during major debates. But the total time she has spoken across the three debates conducted so far — calculated using numbers tabulated by The Washington Post and CNN — is roughly four minutes less than average and far behind the race's frontrunners.

29.6 minutes ranked 9th place (out of 21)

Average Google search share

Search interest for candidates ebbs and flows, and Klobuchar saw her greatest spike in Google searches surrounding the third debate in September. But according to Bully Pulpit Interactive, a Democratic firm that tracks digital metrics like search interest, Klobuchar has trailed even many of her lesser-known rivals in daily Google searches between April and October.