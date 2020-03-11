Minnesota legislators are debating whether to require sprinklers in old, high-rise buildings, coming months after a fatal high rise fire in Minneapolis brought new focus on the remaining buildings across the state that lack systems to knock down fires.

Had those requirements been law, there likely would have been sprinklers inside the rooms at the Cedar High Apartments, where five people died in a fire just before Thanksgiving, Minnesota Fire Marshal Jim Smith told lawmakers Wednesday.

“This tragic fire would have been quickly contained and most likely extinguished had there been the presence of an automatic fire system in that apartment,” he said.

Some of the state’s largest housing groups support the sprinkler requirement, but are worried that the measure lacks money to pay for the upgrades, which can easily costs millions of dollars for each building.

CommonBond Communities, a St. Paul-based nonprofit that provides Section 8 housing, wrote a letter to state lawmakers urging them to provide funding. The nonprofit estimates that it would cost nearly $3.7 million to add sprinklers to its two Seward Towers high-rises, and said federal rules prohibit it from increasing rent to help cover the costs.

“We laud the legislature’s intent to ensure sprinkler systems in buildings with seven or more stories, and if CommonBond had the resources to retrofit Seward Towers with automatic sprinkler systems, we would certainly do so,” Cecile Bedor, the organization’s executive vice president for real estate, wrote. “Unfortunately, we cannot do so without support.”

Smith, fire sprinkler advocates and the son of one of the fire victims all urged lawmakers Wednesday to approve a measure that would require building owners to add sprinklers throughout the majority of old high-rise buildings. Many of them are not currently required to have sprinklers because they were constructed before current requirements were put into place.

The new measure would give the owners of most high-rise buildings until 2032 to add or expand their sprinkler systems.

It’s unclear how many old high-rise buildings would be impacted by the bill. Cities’ abilities to track those statistics vary widely, based in part on what kind of technology they have in place.

Smith said his office has counted at least 42 buildings in Minnesota that would need to add sprinklers. It is still awaiting data from Minneapolis

The funding requests mirror ones made in the mid-1990s, when state legislators twice passed sprinkler requirements and then-Gov. Arne Carlson vetoed them. He has since described their efforts as a failure, saying he wished they would have worked harder to find a compromise.

The costs for adding sprinklers varies depending on the height of the buildings, what sort of plumbing they already have in place and whether the old buildings contain asbestos.

Some building owners have keyed in on that are asking Minnesota lawmakers to attach funding with any bill that advances.

The Minnesota Chapter of the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials, which represents public housing agencies across the state, raised similar concerns, and said it was “incumbent upon the legislature” to increase funding if they pass a sprinkler mandate.

At least one public housing agency, in St. Paul, has already added sprinklers to all of its high-rise buildings, a process it completed over 22 years.

Tom Brace, a former Minnesota state fire marshal now working for the National Fire Sprinkler Association, noted that they are also lobbying officials at the federal level to provide funding for sprinkler upgrades. He said he was “sympathetic” to the housing agencies’ funding concerns but also hoped lawmakers would consider public safety concerns.

“I’m a sprinkler advocate. I’m unabashed about it,” he said. “It’s the ultimate level of fire safety and fire protection.”

This story is developing and will be updated.